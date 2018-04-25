Alfa Romeo launches Stelvio Quadrifoglio at Auto China 2018

Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio, the brand’s high-performance premium SUV, today made its Asia debut at Auto China 2018.

Auto China 2018 is held from April 25, 2018, to May 4, 2018. The Alfa Romeo stand is located in Hall E1 in the New China International Exhibition Center of Beijing.

The first “Quadrifoglio” also to be an SUV. This is Stelvio Quadrifoglio, the new model with many class-topping features, which immediately becomes the new benchmark in the premium compact SUV segment. With its awe-inspiring design, performance and technology, Stelvio Quadrifoglio is the “fastest SUV around the circuit,” having clocked the new record for its class on the iconic Nürburgring: 7 minutes 51.7 seconds.

Stelvio Quadrifoglio arrival also marks the availability of the full Quadrifoglio family in China, comprising an ultimate expression of Italian passion for China’s performance car fans. It will also build a diverse, but passionate lineup with other models – premium SUV Stelvio, premium sports sedan Giulia and the high-performance Giulia Quadrifoglio.

Fastest in Nürburgring, Stelvio Quadrifoglio redefining premium SUVs

Stelvio Quadrifoglio is equipped with the exclusive aluminium 2.9 V-6 Bi-Turbo petrol engine, developed with inputs from Ferrari technologies and engineering know-how, which delivers maximum power of 510 HP at 6,500 rpm and generates a maximum torque of 600 Nm from 2,500 to 5,000 rpm. This power plant is teamed with the specifically calibrated eight-speed automatic transmission that allows gear shifts in just 150 milliseconds in Race driving mode. Moreover, to maximize the driving experience, the model is equipped as standard with one-piece aluminium paddle shifters integral with the steering column.

Its performance is outstanding: acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds and best-in-class top speed of 283 km/h. But the Alfa Romeo sports SUV is also incredibly efficient in terms of emission and fuel consumption, thanks to its electronically controlled cylinder deactivation system and the “sailing” function, available in Advanced Efficiency driving mode.

For the first time, the 510-HP 2.9 V-6 Bi-Turbo petrol engine is combined with the innovative Q4 all-wheel-drive system, with its guarantees of unbeatable performance, traction, driving pleasure and safety in all situations. What’s more, Stelvio Quadrifoglio is equipped with the exclusive Alfa™ Chassis Domain Control unit and is the only SUV in its class to provide differential Alfa Active Torque Vectoring as standard.

Also standard equipment is the innovative Alfa Active Suspension, the system that continually, actively controls the suspensions and shock absorbers. Not to mention that Stelvio Quadrifoglio guarantees impeccable handing and comfort thanks to its suspension layout, with the exclusive AlfaLink™ technology: up front it has a double wishbone system with semi-virtual steering axis, with a four-and-a-half link Multilink system at the rear. In any situation and at all speeds, driving the Quadrifoglio SUV, with the most direct steering ratio on the market (12.1:1), is natural and instinctive.

Stelvio Quadrifoglio holds two best-in-class titles, which make it the highest performing SUV in its segment: with a curb weight of 1,830 kg, the model boasts the best weight/power ratio in its category (3.6 kg/HP) and the best specific power (176 HP/l). These amazing results, synonymous with great pleasure at the wheel, were achieved through perfect weight distribution between the two axles and the use of ultra-lightweight materials, such as carbon fiber for the driveshaft and aluminium for the engine, suspensions, brakes, doors, wheel-arches, bonnet and tailgate.

Another special feature of Stelvio Quadrifoglio is the innovative electromechanical Integrated Brake System (IBS) – an Alfa Romeo brand exclusive that first appeared on the Giulia, which has become the new benchmark in terms of both swift response and stopping distance on any road surface, and weight reduction compared to a conventional braking system. High-performance Brembo carbon-ceramic discs are available as an option. To satisfy consumers yearning for ultimate performance, Stelvio Quadrifoglio also offers ultra-lightweight Sparco seats, providing desired support in intense driving conditions and sustained comfort during long-distance drives.

Unique style evolved in the service of performance

The Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio is the finest expression of Italian design, interpreted with Alfa Romeo’s unique flair, and the perfect synergy of form and function, in a sensual, muscular car body.

The front end of the Stelvio Quadrifoglio is a perfect mix of seduction and emphatic proportions, conveying a strong message of aggression and power. The grille is original in style, with the familiar slots around the shield-shaped grille, together with “sinewy” surfacing and the “trilobo” motif with intercooler air vents at the side. The side view is sensual and athletic, with the exquisite touch of the famous “quadrifoglio” four-leaf clover on the wheel arch. The overall dimensions are not particularly large: 470 cm long, 168 cm high and 216 cm wide, with its compact proportions expressing dynamism and strength. The exhaust tips also give the impression of reaching out to the large-size wheels – 20″ in burnished alloy, with different tires at the front and rear (an exclusive for this class) – and lead the eyes toward the road.

The Stelvio Quadrifoglio cockpit is simple and tasteful, forged around the driver. The controls are grouped together on the steering wheel, which is small and direct to suit all driving styles. The diagonal tunnel and slightly undulating dashboard converge on the driving seat, “tailored” like a bespoke suit, with painstaking craftsmanship and with lavish use of carbon fiber on the console, tunnel, dashboard trim, handle inserts and steering wheel rim. The black seats, in leather and Alcantara, are specific to the model and are more strongly shaped for more support when cornering. There is a choice of red, white and green and dark grey seams. The contrasting materials (leather, alcantara and carbon fiber) and colored stitching combine technology with fine workmanship and attention to details, for an interior with lashings of personality. The dark pillars and roof lining also contribute to Stelvio Quadrifoglio’s character.

Diverse lineup meeting Chinese customer demands

Apart from the Stelvio Quadrifoglio, Alfa Romeo is also presenting three other vehicles to offer diverse choices for Chinese customers.

Stelvio, Alfa Romeo’s first-ever premium SUV, is equipped with an all-aluminum 2.0L I-4 Turbo engine – 200 HP or 280 HP – and eight-speed transmission. The AlfaLink suspension not only provides outstanding control, but also the comfort from a sedan. Alfa DNA selector offers three modes: Advanced Efficiency, Natural and Dynamic. Paired with Q4 all-wheel drive, drivers could conquer different road conditions while having the same pleasure from a coupe.

Premium sports sedan Giulia is a gliding artwork that reveals elegance in motion. Giulia also has an all-aluminum 2.0L I-4 engine – 200 HP or 280 HP – and eight-speed transmission. AlfaLink, and Alfa DNA selector further enhance the experience.

Giulia Quadrifoglio, the high-performance premium sports sedan, boasts 510 HP of power and a maximized torque of 600 Nm, with a 2.9L V-6 Bi-Turbo engine and an eight-speed transmission. The vehicle takes a stunningly mere 3.9 seconds to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h and has a top speed of 307 km/h. It is also the fastest production sports sedan in the world, with a Nurburgring lap time of only 7’32”.

About Alfa Romeo

Since its foundation in Milan, Italy, in 1910, Alfa Romeo has designed and crafted some of the most stylish and exclusive cars in automotive history. That tradition lives on today as Alfa Romeo continues to take a unique and innovative approach to designing automobiles.

Born from the world’s greatest driving road – the Stelvio Pass – the all-new 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio sets a new benchmark in performance, style and technology in an SUV that could only be Italian. The innovative Q4 all-wheel-drive (AWD) system – standard on all Stelvio models, including the Quadrifoglio, provides additional driving confidence and superior control. The Stelvio Quadrifoglio – on sale in early 2018 – holds the Nürburgring record for the fastest production SUV with a lap time of 7 minutes and 51.7 seconds. Infused with Italian passion, craftsmanship and innovation, the all-new Alfa Romeo Stelvio conquers the winding road for which it is named.

As the first of a new generation of vehicles on the all-new Giorgio platform, the 2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia and Giulia Ti sedans deliver race-inspired performance with a class-leading 280 horsepower, advanced technologies that include the available Q4 AWD system, seductive Italian style and an exhilarating driving experience to the premium mid-size sedan segment. As the “halo” model in the lineup, the Giulia Quadrifoglio highlights Alfa Romeo’s motorsport knowhow with a best-in-class, 505-horsepower, 2.9-liter twin-turbo V-6 engine that earns the title of the most powerful Alfa Romeo production car engine ever and the quickest with a class-leading 0-60 mph time of 3.8 seconds, plus it enabled a record-setting Nürburgring lap time of 7:32 – the fastest ever by a four-door production sedan.

The handcrafted 2018 Alfa Romeo 4C Coupe and Spider represent the purest form of La meccanica delle emozioni (the mechanics of emotion), with their race-inspired, mid-engine design and state-of-the-art, Formula 1-inspired carbon fiber monocoque chassis that enables an incredible power-to-weight ratio and with advanced technologies, including the all-aluminum 1750 turbocharged and intercooled engine with direct-injection and dual variable-valve timing, which enables supercar-level performance, including 0-60 mph in 4.1 seconds.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.