Airbiquity to showcase latest version of OTAmatic™ over-the-air software and data management offering at CES 2019

Airbiquity®, a global leader in connected vehicle services, will demonstrate the latest version of its OTAmatic over-the-air (OTA) software update and data management solution for connected vehicles during the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 8-11.

CES is the world’s largest gathering place for companies and business pioneers to showcase breakthrough innovations in consumer technology. Over the course of the four-day event, Airbiquity will provide demonstrations of new OTAmatic features to customers, analysts, and press at the company’s private Aria hotel suite, and the NXP Semiconductors exhibit located at # CP-18 in the CES Central Plaza.

According to recent forecasts, global autonomous vehicle revenue topped $3 billion last year and is projected to grow to $103 billion by the end of 2022. As connected vehicles evolve and become more reliant on software and data analytics, services like OTA software updates and data management will play an increasingly critical role in managing real-time vehicle operations and enabling safe and efficient consumer experiences.

Airbiquity’s latest OTAmatic release addresses the unique and demanding requirements of automakers and automotive suppliers. In addition to features debuted in previous releases, the latest version of OTAmatic now offers an Uptane-based compromise-resilient security framework, multiple and parallel software updates, vehicle configurator web portal, and “edge” data analytics module integrations with multiple suppliers.

Source: Airbiquity