50 years of the Renault 5: A year of pop and surprises

Supercar celebrates its 50th birthday! An memorable age and yet Renault 5 is more than ever in the picture with its upcoming rebirth planned in 2024

Supercar celebrates its 50th birthday! An memorable age and yet Renault 5 is more than ever in the picture with its upcoming rebirth planned in 2024. A true symbol of pop culture, with more than 5 million units of the R5 sold in many countries.

For an exceptional anniversary, ambitious celebrations were needed. Renault will therefore regularly propose numerous events, happenings and social network operations throughout the year.

Thus, from March, the NFT will allow the greatest fans to acquire works specially made in limited editions around Renault 5 and its universe. A joyful and colorful universe mixing artworks, but also sneakers, and music with the return of a portable tape player.

The artist Greg l’illustrateur will create a series of works on the theme of Renault 5 and its different variations.

This official calendar will evolve according to the current events and will be completed with events and testimonies at the initiative of its fans, an ‘off’ festival in a way!

JANUARY – The Monte-Carlo Historique will get off to a flying start with the participation of a Renault 5 Alpine Group II accompanied by a Renault 5 Turbo. The latter will be driven by Alain Serpaggi for the occasion.

– The 28th of the month will be the date for the broadcasting of an exclusive film made in Stopmotion and on this occasion a specific hashtag #50YEAR5 will be deployed to accompany all the activations during the year.

MARCH – For the 2022 edition of Retromobile, Renault will present a brand new booth entirely dedicated to the Renault 5. Twelve vehicles will be on display from March 16 to 20, with a guest star: the Renault 5 Prototype, which announces the rebirth of the model in 2024.

A whole collection of objects bearing the effigy of Renault 5, finely selected and specifically designed for its 50 years, will be available on the booth at the Estafette-shop The Originals.

– From this month, regular operations involving NFTs will allow the acquisition of various works of art created on the theme of Renault 5 throughout the year.

APRIL – The Renault Classic facilities will host an exhibition of the most emblematic Renault 5 models. This exhibition will be open to the medias and accessible virtually to the general public.

JUNE – Creation of an original concept car in collaboration with a renowned designer in a resolutely seventies pop and colorful universe.

– Other projects, this time around music, will be revealed during the month.

JULY – A look back at the cinematographic career of a real star with the creation of an interactive activation.

SEPTEMBER – Participation and exhibition of Renault 5 in Angoulême at the Circuit des Remparts.

NOVEMBER – Production of a stopmotion film dedicated to the competitions with Renault 5.

– Participation in the Epoqu’Auto show in Lyon with an exhibition of several Renault 5 models.

Other elements will be added throughout the year and will enrich these events.

SOURCE: Renault