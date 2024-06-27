3SS and TomTom partner to bring new revenue opportunities to carmakers with 3Ready in-vehicle entertainment platform

TV & in-car entertainment experience experts 3 Screen Solutions (3SS) and location technology specialist TomTom forge technology partnership to deliver advanced content-rich media entertainment to the in-vehicle space

3 Screen Solutions (3SS), leading provider of TV and multiscreen entertainment software solutions, and TomTom, the location technology specialist, announce their partnership and technical pre-integration of their respective platforms.

Award-winning 3Ready entertainment user experience technology now operates within TomTom’s advanced digital cockpit solution.

3Ready Automotive is the powerful technology platform that delivers entertainment to vehicle displays in customizable user-centric experiences. 3Ready’s abundance of appealing partner content, apps and services provides discovery and delight for all the car’s occupants. OEMs choosing to deploy 3Ready Automotive additionally benefit from the expertise gained through 3SS’ widely recognized track record in enabling superior viewing experiences for pay-TV operators, broadcasters and streamers the world over.‍

“3Ready Automotive is the ideal complement to the TomTom Digital Cockpit SDK for next-level entertainment experiences,” says Lyle Baumgarten, Product Manager, Digital Cockpit SDK at TomTom. “The flexibility and diversity of 3Ready Automotive enables OEMs to provide customers with highly engaging entertainment that transforms the enjoyment of any car journey.”

“Moreover, the combination of TomTom and 3Ready provides vehicle manufacturers with unprecedented opportunities to monetize the cockpit’s entertainment service while galvanising brand relationships, and maximising value, for everyone in the vehicle,” Baumgarten adds.‍

Powered by TomTom, acknowledged leader in location technology, TomTom Digital Cockpit SDK is a modular in-vehicle infotainment software development kit which comes with the most important infotainment applications pre-developed and fully tested. Its flexible architecture and customization tools set the ideal foundation for OEMs and Tier-1s to create immersive, branded experiences that redefine the act of driving.

With TomTom pre-integrated with 3Ready, carmakers can elevate in-cockpit entertainment user experiences, while benefitting from faster time-to-market, lower cost, and minimized technology risk.

3Ready Automotive comprises a diverse in-car entertainment ecosystem, built on 3SS’ long-standing partnerships with world-class content and technology providers. Automakers can create and deliver an entertainment experience that fully blends into their HMI with a tailored look and feel. 3Ready transforms traditional app grids into content-centric discovery, reducing time to find relevant content and services, while boosting interaction and engagement.‍

Significant trends are leading to greater emphasis on in-vehicle entertainment

The partners share the vision of how concurrent trends in the automotive industry are leading to greater emphasis placed on in-vehicle entertainment.

Firstly, display screens are becoming bigger and more advanced, so the experience of watching video is improving. Secondly, with electrification, many drivers will spend more time in the car (e.g. while charging) and wish for that time to be enjoyable or productive. Also, the proliferation of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) means that OEMs have unprecedented opportunity to engage with users whose attention need no longer exclusively be on the road.

Comments Felix Walter, 3SS Head of Automotive, “OEMs everywhere are putting in-vehicle entertainment high on their agenda in recognition of the opportunity to stand apart from the competition by providing a superior in-cockpit experience, while earning revenues and increasing engagement and interaction with customers.”

“Together with TomTom, we’re presenting the industry with a powerful pre-integrated solution that complements the many capabilities of TomTom’s Digital Cockpit SDK with a customizable array of appealing content, enabling communications and monetization opportunities that fundamentally reinvent the commercial potential of in-car entertainment,” he added.

‍Enhanced monetization opportunities, new kinds of experiences

With the powerful and flexible 3Ready entertainment platform, vehicle manufacturers gain unprecedented opportunity to monetize the real estate within the products they sell, namely unlocking the revenue potential enabled by in-car displays.

In addition to delivering great entertainment, 3Ready gives carmakers a unique chance for their screens to become a highly targeted communication channel. They can build brand loyalty by providing marketing content and product information straight to the vehicle’s display console. The result is a compelling on-brand experience that strengthens the customer’s relationship with both vehicle and OEM.

3Ready uses automotive APIs and TomTom Map SDK data points to recommend and personalize the content depending on the user’s state and driving scenario. This groundbreaking implementation showcases how to re-use vehicle data to create next-level onboard experiences.

For example: Say you’re in a car equipped with TomTom Digital Cockpit. You’re watching a video and, when you pause it, you’re shown a recommendation for a local business that might interest you in that specific moment. Because it’s nearby you can navigate to the destination in just one click.

“This contextualization capability, enabled thanks to our location-based technology, is a meaningful first step in the future of entertainment and business in the connected car,” said TomTom’s Baumgarten.

Content engagement & monetization platform built-in

3Ready has built-in Content Aggregation, Management and Monetization capabilities. Carmakers can adapt the user experience through a web-based content management system, dynamically, with no software updates required.

OEMs can manage, style, tailor and target the content on-the-fly, all remotely, across their whole fleet with a non-code approach. For the first time, an OEM’s Marketing, Brand and Customer Relationship teams have the possibility to engage with customers in real-time, with no delay or need for software updates. They can deliver targeted content, promotions, trending video content, social media, even live conferences. The service can combine entertainment from all sources, from the OEM’s own, to local and global third-party content, creating new revenue opportunities in the Software Defined Vehicle era.

