2019 Shanghai Auto Show: Valeo unveils its innovations in the electric, autonomous and connected vehicle segments, which are driving the mobility of tomorrow

Valeo is presenting its low-voltage (48 V), all-electric urban vehicle prototype, just one example of its electrification solutions for all the different mobility needs and uses. The fully functional two-seater electric vehicle can reach speeds of up to 100 km/h, with a range of 150 km. It can be charged via any power socket, offering an idea of what an affordable, compact vehicle that is perfectly adapted to urban mobility could look like in the future. In a world first, Valeo is also unveiling its reversible charger, a major innovation enabling vehicles to become links in the power grid. Developed in collaboration with the Chinese company Xcharge, this system makes it possible to send excess electricity back to the grid.

The vehicle electrification revolution does not stop at the powertrain, which is why Valeo is presenting its all‑weather, all-season thermal and comfort solutions for electric vehicles, designed to optimize travel range. The Valeo stand is also showcasing a demo car that features a number of solutions to detect and protect the cabin from outside pollution.

Determined to lead the way in the emergence of autonomous and connected vehicles, China has set out an ambitious roadmap for 2020, when half of all new vehicles produced are expected to feature semi‑autonomous driving systems. These driving systems will be based on different types of sensors, which will enable the vehicle to map out its environment. The Shanghai auto show will be the perfect opportunity to rediscover Valeo’s portfolio of sensors, the most comprehensive on the market. It includes Valeo SCALA®, currently the first and only series-produced LiDAR in the automotive industry, as well as sensor cleaning solutions, including Valeo everView.

SOURCE: Valeo