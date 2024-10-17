Electric Mobility Magazine – November / December 2024

Electric Mobility Magazine is your essential source of information on the technologies and trends shaping the future of e-mobility

Welcome to the latest issue of Automotive World’s Electric Mobility Magazine, a bi-monthly online publication that provides unique insight into the innovation shaping the future of e-mobility.

In this issue:

E-motor efficiency and producibility underpin EVs’ success

Small EVs, big impact: Nissan moves in on quadricycles

Can a trucks-as-a-service model enable fast fleet charging?

Improve and diversify: a slice of battery innovation in 2024

Battery innovation progress hinges on testing infrastructure

Recycling technologies will secure EU’s EV success

Intelligent data platforms demystify EV battery optimisation

Location data turns range anxiety into range awareness

Remote maintenance maximises charger reliability

Will portable batteries create a new EV charging culture?

We’d love your feedback!

With this new publication, we aim to be your technology scout, updating you with innovations that will make mass electric vehicle adoption a reality.

If you have feedback about this issue or ideas about topics you’d like us to cover in the future, we would love to hear from you. Send us a message, and we’ll discuss your suggestions at our next editorial meeting.