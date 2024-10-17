Electric Mobility Magazine – November / December 2024

Electric Mobility Magazine is your essential source of information on the technologies and trends shaping the future of e-mobility

Welcome to the latest issue of Automotive World’s Electric Mobility Magazine, a bi-monthly online publication that provides unique insight into the innovation shaping the future of e-mobility.

In this issue:

  • E-motor efficiency and producibility underpin EVs’ success
  • Small EVs, big impact: Nissan moves in on quadricycles
  • Can a trucks-as-a-service model enable fast fleet charging?
  • Improve and diversify: a slice of battery innovation in 2024
  • Battery innovation progress hinges on testing infrastructure
  • Recycling technologies will secure EU’s EV success
  • Intelligent data platforms demystify EV battery optimisation
  • Location data turns range anxiety into range awareness
  • Remote maintenance maximises charger reliability
  • Will portable batteries create a new EV charging culture?

We’d love your feedback!

With this new publication, we aim to be your technology scout, updating you with innovations that will make mass electric vehicle adoption a reality.

If you have feedback about this issue or ideas about topics you’d like us to cover in the future, we would love to hear from you. Send us a message, and we’ll discuss your suggestions at our next editorial meeting.

