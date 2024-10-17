Electric Mobility Magazine – November / December 2024

Welcome to the latest issue of Automotive World’s Electric Mobility Magazine, a bi-monthly online publication that provides unique insight into the innovation shaping the future of e-mobility.
In this issue:
- E-motor efficiency and producibility underpin EVs’ success
- Small EVs, big impact: Nissan moves in on quadricycles
- Can a trucks-as-a-service model enable fast fleet charging?
- Improve and diversify: a slice of battery innovation in 2024
- Battery innovation progress hinges on testing infrastructure
- Recycling technologies will secure EU’s EV success
- Intelligent data platforms demystify EV battery optimisation
- Location data turns range anxiety into range awareness
- Remote maintenance maximises charger reliability
- Will portable batteries create a new EV charging culture?
We’d love your feedback!
With this new publication, we aim to be your technology scout, updating you with innovations that will make mass electric vehicle adoption a reality.
If you have feedback about this issue or ideas about topics you’d like us to cover in the future, we would love to hear from you. Send us a message, and we’ll discuss your suggestions at our next editorial meeting.