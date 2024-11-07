Automotive World Magazine – November 2024

In this issue:
Data
- Global light vehicle sales forecast – October 2024 edition
- Tata Motors model plans and production forecast to 2028
- Global passenger car registrations to rise 1.8% in 2024
- Global light vehicle production to fall by 1.8% in 2024
Results
- BMW and Mercedes highlight China and EV desirability in Q3
- Volvo Group CEO “feels good” about 2025 despite flat Q3
- Lucid leans on Saudi Arabia ahead of SUV launch
- Hyundai loses operating profit to warranty extensions
- Volvo Cars emphasises resilience in its Q3 earnings report
- Tesla margin recovers while sales outlook cheer investors
- BYD almost surpasses Tesla’s EV sales in Q3 2024
- GM Q3: resilient results and a forecast upgrade
- Ford Q3 profit constrained by US$2.2bn EV losses
- Renault Q3: weaker sales but forecast maintained
Strategy
- New Aston Martin CEO takes “decisive action”
- Is China pushing Europe’s OEMs towards closer collaboration?
- Stellantis confirms CEO Carlos Tavares will exit in 2026
- Renault’s international strategy comes to life
Brands
- Mercedes-Benz: financing drives brand loyalty
Markets
- Hyundai’s IPO in India generates moderate market response
- Is there really a market for US pick-ups in Europe?
Legislation
- US funding a “drop in the bucket” of what’s needed for EVs
- US warns China is forcing West out of lithium production
- US lawmakers pressure Mexico on Chinese connected vehicles
- Ford calls for EV incentives and policy clarity
- Maintaining ICE after 2035 would weaken EU auto, says T&E
- Despite setbacks, OEMs can still achieve EU CO2 compliance
- PEM enables small national auto industries to grow quickly
- China fights back against Europe’s EV tariff hike
Shared mobility
- Is car-sharing unprofitable and undesirable?
- Is it time to shift away from vehicle ownership?
E-mobility
- GM’s Barra: EV profitability inflection point is on the way
- GM expands electric vehicle energy ecosystem
- Nissan joins ChargeScape’s bi-directional charging mission
- Electric vehicles spur financing innovations
- Nio enters UAE to “push the boundaries” of EV innovation
- Nissan advances play for V2G leadership
- CATL develops battery for promising extended range EV market
- Can a trucks-as-a-service model enable fast fleet charging?
- ZM Trucks teases zero-emission price parity with diesel
- Suzuki and Toyota update EV plans with Indian-built SUV
- Bosch: quantum computing could tackle rare earth challenge
Software-defined vehicle
- Standards overview: SDVs with central compute
- Stellantis doubles down on AI digital assistant
- Qualcomm Elite promises ‘step-change’ in SDV capability
- Volvo and Daimler agree to JV on software-defined trucks
Autonomous
- Tesla avoids concrete details at robotaxi event
- Hyundai’s new AV foundry wins Waymo order
- May Mobility: AVs must prioritise safety and accessibility
- Tesla wins dismissal of ADAS anti-fraud lawsuit
- What trends and technologies will shape ADAS and AD sensing?
- NHTSA probes Tesla FSD’s response to reduced visibility
- Chinese robotaxi firm WeRide expands US presence with IPO
Manufacturing
- Toyota rethinks US BEV production amid low sales
- India: the new export hub for Stellantis and Ford?
- Chery execs meet Erdogan for Turkish plant talks
- The workerless, automated factory: finally here?
- GM injects US$625m into new lithium mining joint venture
- Morocco: at the heart of battery and EV component supply
- Morocco: threat to French and Spanish vehicle production?
- VW could close three or more factories, Works Council warns
Supply chain
- US port strike threatens auto industry supply chain
Safety
- Toyota and NTT invest in a “zero traffic accidents” future
