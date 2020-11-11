Automotive World Magazine – November 2020

Welcome to the November issue of Automotive World Magazine. This month we explore the importance of location data in facilitating the mobility of the future. HERE Technologies is emerging as a pioneer in this pivotal space, and its Chief Executive Edzard Overbeek reveals how location intelligence is helping organisations solve unprecedented challenges and powering innovations around Mobility as a Service, on-demand delivery and autonomous driving.
C-Suite insights also include Alain Visser, Chief Executive of the Geely-owned brand Lynk & Co. This industry disruptor has put peer-to-peer vehicle-sharing at the heart of its offering, and Visser believes the Airbnb model could reshape the wider automotive industry.
The first official design guidelines for pandemic-resistant self-driving shared vehicles are also on the way. Interiors that address the needs of society’s most vulnerable promise a step change in accessible mobility. Two UK organisations have developed what they hope will serve as a blueprint for safe personal mobility in a this new normal.
Analysis also includes a closer look at the trucking sector, where acquisitions and partnerships have dominated the headlines. Volkswagen’s Traton Group has moved closer to a full acquisition of Navistar, while Daimler and Waymo are creating a self-driving powerhouse.
In this issue:
- Waymo’s tie-up with Daimler Trucks could create a self-driving powerhouse
- Interview: Alain Visser, Chief Executive, Lynk & Co
- Is this the blueprint for a pandemic-resistant vehicle?
- “Location data at the very beginning of its journey,” says HERE CEO
- Plug the charging gap: taking electric vehicles beyond the city
- Autonomous cars low on a hacker’s hit list, for now
- Car-sharing cuts emissions, but not all services are equal
- Tech alone not enough to realise a Vision Zero future for trucking
- Interview: Maxime Flament, Chief Technical Officer, 5GAA
- Navistar and Traton reach US$3.7bn agreement in principle
- Talent development pivotal to realising the future of mobility
- Connected car features to erase many current pain points
- How will artificial intelligence impact automotive IP protection strategies?
- Roadside infrastructure must innovate to support electric, autonomous mobility
