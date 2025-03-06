Automotive World Magazine – March 2025

In this issue:

Data

  • Global light vehicle sales forecast – February 2025 edition
  • Stellantis model plans and production forecast to 2029

Results

  • Ford 2024 profit constrained by EV losses, outlook weaker
  • GM 2025 earnings could exceed 2024’s record
  • Honda Q3: motorcycles continue to outperform
  • Hyundai on course for mild profit decline in 2025
  • Mazda Q3 profit down, forecast unchanged
  • Mercedes work vans continue to outperform luxury cars
  • Mitsubishi slashes full-year outlook
  • Nissan Q3: automobile ops in the red for third quarter
  • Renault outperforms in 2024, optimistic for 2025
  • Stellantis Q4 sales and revenue fall, outlook slashed
  • Q3 marks end of Subaru’s 9-quarter run of rising margins
  • Suzuki raises full-year forecast again in Q3 2024/25
  • VinFast scores high sales at home, but foreign markets lag
  • Volvo: new EVs will “protect margins” in a challenging 2025

Strategy

  • Ford CEO weighs in on EVs, AI, and policy changes
  • As merger becomes acquisition, Honda and Nissan scrap talks
  • Nissan US job cuts underway as merger talks stall
  • Honda’s latest organisational change: same as usual?
  • Northvolt offloads industrial systems division to Scania
  • Asian markets anticipate potential Dongfeng-Changan merger
  • Stellantis prizes relationships with new leadership picks
  • What shapes brand value in the age of new mobility?
  • Zeekr: where next for China’s fastest-growing EV brand?
  • Nikola (not diesel) is dead—or is it?

Markets

  • Trade wars: and they’re off
  • China criticises US, “Trade and tariff wars have no winners”
  • Euro auto still lacks consensus on CO2 emission policy
  • VW, Audi dealers file legal challenge against Scout Motors
  • Tesla sales backslide in Europe amid wariness of Musk
  • Ford CEO Farley labels Trump tariffs “cost and chaos”
  • Trump tariff war advances to steel and aluminium
  • Is de-emphasising EVs in China “dangerous” for German OEMs?
  • How to survive a trade war: auto braces for worst case
  • Accept, adapt or exit: US OEMs face China import tariffs
  • Lexus: Japanese luxury brand goes native in China
  • As vehicle prices rise, EU buyers postpone purchases

Models

  • VW provides glimpse of new “cornerstone” entry-level EV
  • Ferrari confirms its first EV will be revealed in October
  • Rivian expands access to Electric Commercial Van in US

Software-defined vehicle

  • Stellantis deepens AI investment with in-car voice assistant
  • Location data advances: a live map in every vehicle
  • New Cerence CEO flags AI agents on the tech horizon

Autonomous mobility

  • Camera-only vs sensor fusion: the autonomy debate isn’t over

Electric mobility

  • Bain: global battery capacity will surpass 4,100 GWh by 2030
  • Automakers urge Trump to reverse charging fund suspension
  • Porsche’s “firm commitment to e-mobility” further softens
  • Xos: ‘cautious optimism’ from fleets on wireless EV charging
  • Policy call to action: huge value in Europe’s battery waste
  • MIT: open-source dataset turbocharges AI-driven EV design

Manufacturing

  • Would repealing IRA kill US truck and bus manufacturing?
  • Hyundai WIA increases Mexican investment despite tariff threat
  • Canada: how much production will be lost to tariffs?
  • How tariffs could reshape Mexican vehicle manufacturing
  • JLR invests US$81m in new bespoke paint operations

Safety

  • Vehicle recalls are changing in a software-defined industry
