Automotive World Magazine – March 2025

In this issue:
Data
- Global light vehicle sales forecast – February 2025 edition
- Stellantis model plans and production forecast to 2029
Results
- Ford 2024 profit constrained by EV losses, outlook weaker
- GM 2025 earnings could exceed 2024’s record
- Honda Q3: motorcycles continue to outperform
- Hyundai on course for mild profit decline in 2025
- Mazda Q3 profit down, forecast unchanged
- Mercedes work vans continue to outperform luxury cars
- Mitsubishi slashes full-year outlook
- Nissan Q3: automobile ops in the red for third quarter
- Renault outperforms in 2024, optimistic for 2025
- Stellantis Q4 sales and revenue fall, outlook slashed
- Q3 marks end of Subaru’s 9-quarter run of rising margins
- Suzuki raises full-year forecast again in Q3 2024/25
- VinFast scores high sales at home, but foreign markets lag
- Volvo: new EVs will “protect margins” in a challenging 2025
Strategy
- Ford CEO weighs in on EVs, AI, and policy changes
- As merger becomes acquisition, Honda and Nissan scrap talks
- Nissan US job cuts underway as merger talks stall
- Honda’s latest organisational change: same as usual?
- Northvolt offloads industrial systems division to Scania
- Asian markets anticipate potential Dongfeng-Changan merger
- Stellantis prizes relationships with new leadership picks
- What shapes brand value in the age of new mobility?
- Zeekr: where next for China’s fastest-growing EV brand?
- Nikola (not diesel) is dead—or is it?
Markets
- Trade wars: and they’re off
- China criticises US, “Trade and tariff wars have no winners”
- Euro auto still lacks consensus on CO2 emission policy
- VW, Audi dealers file legal challenge against Scout Motors
- Tesla sales backslide in Europe amid wariness of Musk
- Ford CEO Farley labels Trump tariffs “cost and chaos”
- Trump tariff war advances to steel and aluminium
- Is de-emphasising EVs in China “dangerous” for German OEMs?
- How to survive a trade war: auto braces for worst case
- Accept, adapt or exit: US OEMs face China import tariffs
- Lexus: Japanese luxury brand goes native in China
- As vehicle prices rise, EU buyers postpone purchases
Models
- VW provides glimpse of new “cornerstone” entry-level EV
- Ferrari confirms its first EV will be revealed in October
- Rivian expands access to Electric Commercial Van in US
Software-defined vehicle
- Stellantis deepens AI investment with in-car voice assistant
- Location data advances: a live map in every vehicle
- New Cerence CEO flags AI agents on the tech horizon
Autonomous mobility
- Camera-only vs sensor fusion: the autonomy debate isn’t over
Electric mobility
- Bain: global battery capacity will surpass 4,100 GWh by 2030
- Automakers urge Trump to reverse charging fund suspension
- Porsche’s “firm commitment to e-mobility” further softens
- Xos: ‘cautious optimism’ from fleets on wireless EV charging
- Policy call to action: huge value in Europe’s battery waste
- MIT: open-source dataset turbocharges AI-driven EV design
Manufacturing
- Would repealing IRA kill US truck and bus manufacturing?
- Hyundai WIA increases Mexican investment despite tariff threat
- Canada: how much production will be lost to tariffs?
- How tariffs could reshape Mexican vehicle manufacturing
- JLR invests US$81m in new bespoke paint operations
Safety
- Vehicle recalls are changing in a software-defined industry