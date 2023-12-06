Automotive World Magazine – December 2023

Growing environmental pressure, strict emissions targets, and limited grid capacity mean that hydrogen will inevitably play a role in the energy transition. Players are exploring not only hydrogen fuel cells and range extenders but also hydrogen internal combustion engines and hydrogen-fuelled charging stations for battery electric vehicles. One forecast puts the global hydrogen market value at US$317bn by 2032. Even a small slice of that market could prove a lucrative business. This month we take a closer look at this evolving ecosystem and some of the players jockeying for a leadership role.
We also hear from BMW, Scania and Nissan on how electrification is reshaping their product offering, R&D and business strategies, and explore the implications of Schaeffler’s acquisition of Vitesco within the wider EV supply consolidation trend.
In this issue:
- Hydrogen ecosystem offers huge business opportunity
- Mitsubishi’s global ambitions have come to an end
- BMW’s Gen6 battery demands an ‘all hands on deck’ approach
- Tesla’s Q3 earnings indicate maturing US EV market
- Will GPS spoofing slow autonomous driving?
- Schaeffler buys Vitesco: EV supply consolidation accelerates
- Where next for in-car marketing?
- Inside Nissan’s EV playbook
- Daimler pursues geothermal as a green production option
- H2 ICE: a less disruptive decarbonisation short-cut?
- Could Kymco set the 2W battery swap standard?
- UK autonomous vehicles deployment takes a step forward
- Scania’s pay-per-use model could ease EV truck transition
- Toyota project lays a data foundation for fuel cell LCVs
- Partial consensus on global LCA standards remains feasible