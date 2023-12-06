Automotive World Magazine – December 2023

Automotive World Magazine features the best and sharpest Automotive World content, curated specifically to help you understand the future of mobility

Growing environmental pressure, strict emissions targets, and limited grid capacity mean that hydrogen will inevitably play a role in the energy transition. Players are exploring not only hydrogen fuel cells and range extenders but also hydrogen internal combustion engines and hydrogen-fuelled charging stations for battery electric vehicles. One forecast puts the global hydrogen market value at US$317bn by 2032. Even a small slice of that market could prove a lucrative business. This month we take a closer look at this evolving ecosystem and some of the players jockeying for a leadership role.

We also hear from BMW, Scania and Nissan on how electrification is reshaping their product offering, R&D and business strategies, and explore the implications of Schaeffler’s acquisition of Vitesco within the wider EV supply consolidation trend.

In this issue: