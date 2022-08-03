Automotive World Magazine – August 2022

Cars brands are always keen to emphasise how unique their model designs are and to suggest they have something special to offer drivers with each new model. While indeed many teams have developed creative philosophies and are experimenting with new materials, the foundation of car design has evolved very little from early models. The three-box body configuration—comprised of engine, passenger, and cargo—accounts for the bulk of today’s fleet. But is it time for a change?

Lotus believes that the shift to electric propulsion offers the perfect opportunity to rethink vehicle design. The company is refocussing design to reflect the inherent strengths of the EV’s powertrain and dynamics. This month, Automotive World takes a closer look at what that means in concrete terms.

We also hear from Divergent on a truly revolutionary approach to building cars and explore some of the unanswered liability questions around autonomous vehicles. Battery material innovations and India’s journey towards future mobility also come under the spotlight in this month’s edition.

In this issue: