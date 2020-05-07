The world’s truck manufacturers – 2020 edition

This report is a proven and reliable global truck industry reference tool and is a necessity for those involved in competitor analysis and strategic planning in the global commercial vehicle industry and anyone needing an understanding of this important industry sector. It is divided into three main sections:

Industry review

An analysis of the structure and profitability of the world’s truck industry, looking at the performance of the sector through its demand cycles. The current pressures shaping the industry are detailed and their implications discussed, including mergers, acquisitions and alliances, environmental legislation and the push to establish leadership in emerging markets.

Company profiles

For each of the key truck manufacturing groups the report provides comprehensive profiles analysing the major operational issues including:

Performance – Discusses recent results in detail, comparing them with historical results and charting revenue and profit trends

Business structure – Evaluates the businesses strategy, structure and planned development

Markets – Unit sales by market over recent years are presented and sales plans discussed

Models – Current model ranges and product development plans are discussed

Production strategy – Unit production data is provided along with capacity expansion and consolidation plans

Notes on the accounts – Identifies the pitfalls to be avoided when interpreting the financial data for each company

Financial statistics

The backbone of the report is the supporting database of financial statistics and performance ratios covering all the world’s major truck manufacturers and their key subsidiaries from 1983 onwards. This comprehensive database provides an unrivalled source of information, putting into perspective the current performance in the global truck industry.

For ease of comparison and understanding, the financial statistics for each manufacturer are provided both in a common currency (euros) and the native currency. Applying each of the 30 performance ratios most commonly used by analysts, the report allows users to assess thoroughly, the strengths and weaknesses for each group and across the groups.

Table of contents:

Chapter 1: The global truck industry

Chapter 2: Ashok Leyland

Chapter 3: Daimler Trucks

Chapter 4: Hino Motors

Chapter 5: Isuzu Motors

Chapter 6: Iveco

Chapter 7: MAN Truck & Bus

Chapter 8: Mitsubishi Fuso Truck & Bus

Chapter 9: Navistar International Corp.

Chapter 10: Paccar

Chapter 11: Renault Trucks

Chapter 12: Scania

Chapter 13: Tata Motors

Chapter 14: Traton

Chapter 15: UD Trucks

Chapter 16: Volvo Trucks & Buses

Chapter 17: Other Truck Manufacturers

Appendices Appendix 1: Methodology & exchange rates Appendix 2: European, US & Chinese market data Appendix 3: Financial statistics & key ratios (€) (spreadsheet in Excel) Appendix 4: Financial statistics & key ratios (native currency) (spreadsheet in Excel) Appendix 5: Truck production by group & sector (spreadsheet in Excel) Appendix 6: Exchange rates (spreadsheet in Excel)



…