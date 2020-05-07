The world’s truck manufacturers – 2020 edition

This report is a proven and reliable global truck industry reference tool and is a necessity for those involved in competitor analysis and strategic planning in the global commercial vehicle industry and anyone needing an understanding of this important industry sector. It is divided into three main sections:
Industry review
An analysis of the structure and profitability of the world’s truck industry, looking at the performance of the sector through its demand cycles. The current pressures shaping the industry are detailed and their implications discussed, including mergers, acquisitions and alliances, environmental legislation and the push to establish leadership in emerging markets.
Company profiles
For each of the key truck manufacturing groups the report provides comprehensive profiles analysing the major operational issues including:
- Performance – Discusses recent results in detail, comparing them with historical results and charting revenue and profit trends
- Business structure – Evaluates the businesses strategy, structure and planned development
- Markets – Unit sales by market over recent years are presented and sales plans discussed
- Models – Current model ranges and product development plans are discussed
- Production strategy – Unit production data is provided along with capacity expansion and consolidation plans
- Notes on the accounts – Identifies the pitfalls to be avoided when interpreting the financial data for each company
Financial statistics
The backbone of the report is the supporting database of financial statistics and performance ratios covering all the world’s major truck manufacturers and their key subsidiaries from 1983 onwards. This comprehensive database provides an unrivalled source of information, putting into perspective the current performance in the global truck industry.
For ease of comparison and understanding, the financial statistics for each manufacturer are provided both in a common currency (euros) and the native currency. Applying each of the 30 performance ratios most commonly used by analysts, the report allows users to assess thoroughly, the strengths and weaknesses for each group and across the groups.
Table of contents:
- Chapter 1: The global truck industry
- Chapter 2: Ashok Leyland
- Chapter 3: Daimler Trucks
- Chapter 4: Hino Motors
- Chapter 5: Isuzu Motors
- Chapter 6: Iveco
- Chapter 7: MAN Truck & Bus
- Chapter 8: Mitsubishi Fuso Truck & Bus
- Chapter 9: Navistar International Corp.
- Chapter 10: Paccar
- Chapter 11: Renault Trucks
- Chapter 12: Scania
- Chapter 13: Tata Motors
- Chapter 14: Traton
- Chapter 15: UD Trucks
- Chapter 16: Volvo Trucks & Buses
- Chapter 17: Other Truck Manufacturers
- Appendices
- Appendix 1: Methodology & exchange rates
- Appendix 2: European, US & Chinese market data
- Appendix 3: Financial statistics & key ratios (€) (spreadsheet in Excel)
- Appendix 4: Financial statistics & key ratios (native currency) (spreadsheet in Excel)
- Appendix 5: Truck production by group & sector (spreadsheet in Excel)
- Appendix 6: Exchange rates (spreadsheet in Excel)
…
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per Future Mobility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per Future Mobility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per Future Mobility conference