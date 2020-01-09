Strategy update: Ford Motor Company – 2020 edition

Ford sold just shy of 6 million units in 2018, down by over 9.5% year-on-year, and in 2019, sales are estimated to have fallen further, by up to 10%. 2019 also marked the company’s third successive annual decline in output, reflecting the weaker sales in all major regions.

A small upturn in output of around 2% is expected in 2020 as the company benefits from limited growth in global demand and more significantly from the first full year’s impact of significant new models launched in 2019. The recovery is expected to accelerate in 2021, helped in particular by the new generation F-Series.

