Strategy update: Ford Motor Company – 2020 edition

Ford sold just shy of 6 million units in 2018, down by over 9.5% year-on-year, and in 2019, sales are estimated to have fallen further, by up to 10%. 2019 also marked the company’s third successive annual decline in output, reflecting the weaker sales in all major regions.
A small upturn in output of around 2% is expected in 2020 as the company benefits from limited growth in global demand and more significantly from the first full year’s impact of significant new models launched in 2019. The recovery is expected to accelerate in 2021, helped in particular by the new generation F-Series.
Table of contents
- Executive summary
- Chapter 1: Company overview & key alliances
- Chapter 2: Strategic plan & restructuring
- Chapter 3: Sales, product development and brand strategy
- Chapter 4: Production outlook
- Appendices (excel)
- Model plans by brand and model
- Production by brand and model (2015-2019)
- Production forecasts by brand and model (2020-2024)
…
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per Future Mobility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per Future Mobility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per Future Mobility conference