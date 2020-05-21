Automotive World’s “Global vehicle engine plant database—2020 edition” contains production data for light- and heavy-duty vehicle engines in 2019, with 2018 data for comparison.

Delivered in an Excel file, the data focuses on engines for on-highway applications, excluding agriculture, construction, marine, gen-sets, etc. The data—over 230 rows—can be sorted by region, country, plant location, producing group, customer brand, engine code / family / platform, and fuel type. Additional information, such as engine layout, is provided where available.

Producing groups listed include the manufacturers listed below. In addition, entries are provided for any joint venture activities they may operate.



Anhui Jianghuai Anhui Quanchai Ashok Leyland AVIC AvtoVAZ BAIC BMW Brilliance BYD Company Changan Changhe Suzuki Chery China Yituo Chongqi Yu’an Huaihai Chongqing CNGC CNH Industrial CNHTC



Cummins

Daimler

Dongfeng

FAW

FCA

Ford

GAC Gonow

Geely

General Motors

Great Wall

Guangdong Qingyuan

Guanxi Yuchai

Harbin

Honda

Hyundai Motor

Isuzu

KamAZ

Kunming Yunnei

Lifan

Liuzhou Wuling Motors

Mazda

Mianyang Xinhua

Mitsubishi Motor

Navistar

Nissan

Paccar

PSA

Qingling

Renault

SAIC

Shenyang

Subaru

Suzuki

Tata Motors

Toyota

VM Motori

Volkswagen

Volvo Truck

…