Trump regulation freeze hits NHTSA’s AEB mandate

The pause gives the new Administration time to review existing safety plans, including automatic emergency braking requirements. By Megan Lampinen

Progress on US automotive safety regulations has hit a temporary roadblock in the wake of President Trump’s regulatory freeze. On 20 January, his first official day in office, Trump issued a “Regulatory Freeze Pending Review” memorandum. Essentially, this instructs all executive departments and agencies to refrain from proposing or issuing any new rule until it is reviewed and approved by a department or agency head appointed by the president. The order includes the immediate withdrawal of rules sent for publication but not yet published in the Federal Register. As a result, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has postponed a final ruling on mandatory automatic emergency braking (AEB).

