Chinese brands to dominate global stage by 2030

China has emerged at the forefront of smart, electric mobility. Thanks in part to hefty government support, its automakers are leading the global market in terms of vehicles that are not only digitally advanced and zero-emission but also affordable and stylish. With other regions unable to compete, governments around the world have stepped up protectionist measures. But the outlook for Chinese players is far from cloudy.

Recent research from AlixPartners predicts that Chinese brands will capture 30% of the global automotive market by 2030, more than any other nationality. That’s due to a combination of a huge domestic market, a growing export footprint, and unmatched technology leadership.