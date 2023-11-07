Subaru Q2 2023/24 results

Subaru reported a healthy increase in profit for its fiscal second-quarter and boosted its full-year operating profit forecast by 40%, mainly in response to more favourable exchange rates. The company has not yet returned to the double-digit operating margins (11.7-17.5%) it enjoyed in the five years to March 2018, but it looks to have rebounded from its mostly lacklustre performance since then.
