Quick and widespread adoption of megatrends ideal for LCV segment

California-based tech group Udelv claims it has developed the world’s first self-driving vehicle specifically for the purposes of last-mile delivery. With self-driving capabilities and a fully customisable cargo space, it hopes to offer new solutions for retailers and carriers. Trials of its vehicle have already begun in partnership with Farmstead, a grocery store which offers online shopping. Customers receive notification within a one-hour window once their order has arrived, and collect it from a locker on the back of the van. In accordance with California law, a human driver is still present in the vehicle, ready to take over should things go wrong.
