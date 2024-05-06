Cupra doubles down on design, but moves beyond cars

It turns out, cars are just the start of Cupra’s design obsession, writes Megan Lampinen

Cupra has never shied away from bold design, even—or perhaps especially—when it proves polarising. From the start, the company has positioned itself unapologetically as a design-driven brand for people who love to drive. Now it’s taking that design obsession into new realms outside of automotive with the standalone design house Cupra Design. This new business unit will oversee the existing lifestyle merchandise range but also work with a wide range of other companies from various industries as a design consultant. The stated ambition of Cupra Design is “to become the go-to place for those who want bold, unconventional designs, no matter their product or project.”

It’s a risky move, potentially consuming valuable resources with little ROI at a time when investment demands in the core automotive product are soaring. But it’s also much in line with Cupra’s brand positioning and could prove an additional spur to the current sales momentum the brand is enjoying with its existing line-up.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here