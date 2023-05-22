Programme management: an inflection point in vehicle design

Spurred on by rapid developments in CASE (connected, automated, shared, electric) trends, automakers are experimenting with new vehicle designs and experiences. However, supplier ecosystems are becoming indispensable as the technological sophistication of these models exceeds the singular expertise of any one company. In this new production paradigm, ensuring strong communication between stakeholders is paramount.

Actify, an automotive-focused software provider based in the US, is dedicated to facilitating this new standard. Dave Opsahl, Chief Executive, discusses how design requirements are changing and informs Automotive World about the evolving relationship between OEMs and their suppliers.