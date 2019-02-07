Nissan’s Sunderland decision leaves an (X)trail of questions

Brexit was quickly blamed for Nissan’s decision to not build the X-Trail at Sunderland – but there was much more to it, writes Ian Henry

   February 7, 2019

Nissan’s decision to make the X-Trail SUV in Japan and export it to European markets from there – rather than from Sunderland in the UK – caused an uproar in the UK media and amongst Brexit-drunk politicians alike.

There is no single cause behind the decision, with the decline in diesel sales in Europe, challenges with ensuring the Renault diesel engine proposed for the vehicle meets emission targets, the Brexit uncertainty and the start of the EU-Japan free trade…

Close
Close