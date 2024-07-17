Lucid Air Pure: inside the world’s most efficient car

Electric vehicles are not just competing on range but also efficiency. By Megan Lampinen

All electric vehicles (EVs) offer zero tailpipe emissions, but that doesn’t mean they are created equally. Considerable attention has been given to range, with models vying to offer the greatest number of miles possible on a single charge. But given the cost and weight of EV batteries and the wider sustainability crackdown, efficiency is arguably even more important.

California start-up Lucid launched its Air EV in 2021 with the claim of being the most efficient model in the market. At the time, Chief Executive Peter Rawlinson told Automotive World: “If we can make cars more efficient, we can go the same mileage with a smaller battery pack. Because the battery pack is the heaviest and most expensive thing in an electric car, that addresses the affordability and range issue with one stroke.”

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here