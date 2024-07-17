Lucid Air Pure: inside the world’s most efficient car

All electric vehicles (EVs) offer zero tailpipe emissions, but that doesn’t mean they are created equally. Considerable attention has been given to range, with models vying to offer the greatest number of miles possible on a single charge. But given the cost and weight of EV batteries and the wider sustainability crackdown, efficiency is arguably even more important.

California start-up Lucid launched its Air EV in 2021 with the claim of being the most efficient model in the market. At the time, Chief Executive Peter Rawlinson told Automotive World: “If we can make cars more efficient, we can go the same mileage with a smaller battery pack. Because the battery pack is the heaviest and most expensive thing in an electric car, that addresses the affordability and range issue with one stroke.”