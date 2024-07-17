Lucid Air Pure: inside the world’s most efficient car

All electric vehicles (EVs) offer zero tailpipe emissions, but that doesn’t mean they are created equally. Considerable attention has been given to range, with models vying to offer the greatest number of miles possible on a single charge. But given the cost and weight of EV batteries and the wider sustainability crackdown, efficiency is arguably even more important.
California start-up Lucid launched its Air EV in 2021 with the claim of being the most efficient model in the market. At the time, Chief Executive Peter Rawlinson told Automotive World: “If we can make cars more efficient, we can go the same mileage with a smaller battery pack. Because the battery pack is the heaviest and most expensive thing in an electric car, that addresses the affordability and range issue with one stroke.”
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Scroll
News
Magazine
Articles
Special Reports
Research
OEM Tracker
OEM Model Plans
OEM Production Data
OEM Sales Data
1 user
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- no
- OEM Tracker
- no
- OEM Model Plans
- no
- OEM Production Data
- no
- OEM Sales Data
- no
1 user
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- yes
- OEM Tracker
- yes
- OEM Model Plans
- yes
- OEM Production Data
- yes
- OEM Sales Data
- yes
Up to 5 users
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- yes
- OEM Tracker
- yes
- OEM Model Plans
- yes
- OEM Production Data
- yes
- OEM Sales Data
- yes
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- yes
- OEM Tracker
- yes
- OEM Model Plans
- yes
- OEM Production Data
- yes
- OEM Sales Data
- yes