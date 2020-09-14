What’s the real value of the world’s most powerful and efficient electric sedan?

Could one new model really kick-start the electric transport revolution? It might, if it offered a range of more than 500 miles and a 2.5-second sprint from 0 to 60mph with up to 1,080hp. Throw in some world-beating charging times, advanced sensor suites and high-resolution LiDAR and you get the potentially game changing Lucid Air. It will officially become the most powerful and most efficient all-electric sedan when it launches next year, but it comes at a cost. Prices start at about US$80,000 for the most basic trim level—which isn’t even available until 2022—and run up to US$169,000 for the all-inclusive, limited-volume Air Dream Edition….
