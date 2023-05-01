Lithium-air promises cheaper and more powerful batteries

Research indicates a novel lithium-air chemistry could outperform current gen batteries in both cost and performance. By Will Girling

The full potential of lithium-ion batteries (LiBs) has arguably still not been reached, yet many automotive stakeholders believe solid-state batteries (SSBs) will be a key enabler of the second electric decade. Indeed, this next-gen tech already promises to be safer and more durable and powerful than its liquid electrolyte predecessors.

While bringing a mass producible SSB for the automotive industry has proved difficult, recent developments suggest the first examples could arrive by the decade’s end. Consequently, the global SSB market’s value is projected to reach US$314m by 2028—a 441% increase on 2022’s figure—according to MarketsandMarkets.

However, far from being a homogenous solution, SSBs cover a wide range of material compositions. As supply chains and regulations continue to affect the global industry’s trajectory, there is ample room for new battery chemistries to resolve the challenges posed by electrification.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here