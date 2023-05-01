Lithium-air promises cheaper and more powerful batteries

The full potential of lithium-ion batteries (LiBs) has arguably still not been reached, yet many automotive stakeholders believe solid-state batteries (SSBs) will be a key enabler of the second electric decade. Indeed, this next-gen tech already promises to be safer and more durable and powerful than its liquid electrolyte predecessors.
While bringing a mass producible SSB for the automotive industry has proved difficult, recent developments suggest the first examples could arrive by the decade’s end. Consequently, the global SSB market’s value is projected to reach US$314m by 2028—a 441% increase on 2022’s figure—according to MarketsandMarkets.
However, far from being a homogenous solution, SSBs cover a wide range of material compositions. As supply chains and regulations continue to affect the global industry’s trajectory, there is ample room for new battery chemistries to resolve the challenges posed by electrification.
