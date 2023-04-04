What will characterise the second electric decade?

Electric cars have been around in one shape or another for about 150 years, but there’s been no sizeable mass electric vehicle (EV) market until recently. Engineering consultancy Expleo defines the first ‘electric decade’ as the period 2010-2020, kickstarted by the arrival of the Nissan Leaf and Chevrolet Volt models. Steve McEvoy, Vice President of Automotive at Expleo, summarises this decade as “exciting and fast-paced in many ways and frustratingly slow in others.”