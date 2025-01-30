Is lack of differentiation detrimental to Euro automotive?

Going into 2025, the European automotive market is transmitting mixed signals. On one side, Rolls-Royce sees enough momentum in the luxury segment to justify substantial plant expansion plans for its bespoke line of business. On the other, decelerating sales and competition from China have some brands wondering if affordability is the path to growth.

Simon Schnurrer, Partner and Sector Lead Automotive at Oliver Wyman, tells Automotive World there has been a recent tendency in several European markets—including the UK, Germany, and Italy—for auto manufacturing to prioritise higher spec vehicles instead of the mass market. This may underscore macroeconomic factors causing a disparity in spending power between average and affluent consumers, and companies will naturally home in on segments with the most profit potential. “It is the middle-class customer experiencing challenges,” he says.