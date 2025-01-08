Rolls-Royce capitalises on custom luxury, invests US$370m

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars foresees new opportunities in the luxury vehicle market. The BMW-owned brand announced on 8 January 2025 that it will invest £300m (US$370m) to expand its Goodwood manufacturing site near Chichester, UK. Upgrades are to include additional space for its “complex and high-value” Bespoke and Coachbuild projects, as well as preparation for an expanded battery-electric model range.
