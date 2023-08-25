Is EV ownership becoming too expensive for young adults? 

Electric vehicles (EVs) may be the future, but young adults throughout Europe are facing disproportionate challenges affording them. Only 21% of all EVs owners in the UK were under 25, according to 2021 data from Statista. This does not reflect a lack of interest in sustainability—according to a 2020 study by First Insight, 73% of Gen Z is willing to spend a little extra to ensure a product is eco-friendly.