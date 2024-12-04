GM reins in battery investments as US policy becomes clearer

GM’s decision to sell its stake in a nearly completed Ultium Cells factory could imply it foresees declining interest in electric vehicles. By Will Girling

General Motors has been pushing hard in 2024 to make its electric vehicle (EV) activities profitable. By focusing on production cost efficiency and developing US-based battery supply chains—most notably through its investment in the federally-backed Thacker Pass lithium mine—the automaker is well positioned for the future of electrification. In October, Chief Executive Mary Barra was convinced of an imminent EV “inflection point”.

However, GM’s stance on the technology has recently become more ambiguous. On 2 December, it announced the extension of a 14-year battery partnership with LG Energy Solution to include prismatic cells. These more space-efficient batteries are expected to reduce EV weight and costs relative to pouch cells. Then, on the same day, GM stated it would sell its stake in the “nearly completed” Ultium Cells plant in Lansing, Michigan, to LG for an undisclosed sum. The transaction is expected to be finalised in Q1 2025.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here