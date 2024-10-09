GM’s Barra: EV profitability inflection point is on the way

CEO Mary Barra believes diverse product portfolios and EV production cost efficiencies will keep GM’s future bright. By Will Girling

At General Motors’ 2024 Investor Day on 8 October 2024, Chief Executive Mary Barra emphasised the immediate future. The company’s forthcoming new vehicles, she stated, were strategically developed “to drive profitability” and “create a strong financial story for GM.” These included internal combustion engine (ICE) pick-ups and SUVs, as well as electric vehicles (EVs).

In Q4, the automaker intends to launch five new ICE models (2025 GMC Terrain, GMC Yukon, Chevrolet Suburban, Cadillac Escalade, and Chevrolet Tahoe) and two EVs (2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ and Cadillac Optiq). With rivals starting to adopt multi-energy portfolios to account for an increasingly convoluted market, the overriding message from Barra was that GM’s product strategy contains the kernel for years of growth.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here