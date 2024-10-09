GM’s Barra: EV profitability inflection point is on the way

At General Motors’ 2024 Investor Day on 8 October 2024, Chief Executive Mary Barra emphasised the immediate future. The company’s forthcoming new vehicles, she stated, were strategically developed “to drive profitability” and “create a strong financial story for GM.” These included internal combustion engine (ICE) pick-ups and SUVs, as well as electric vehicles (EVs).

In Q4, the automaker intends to launch five new ICE models (2025 GMC Terrain, GMC Yukon, Chevrolet Suburban, Cadillac Escalade, and Chevrolet Tahoe) and two EVs (2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ and Cadillac Optiq). With rivals starting to adopt multi-energy portfolios to account for an increasingly convoluted market, the overriding message from Barra was that GM’s product strategy contains the kernel for years of growth.