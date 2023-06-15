Europe’s EV progress could “pale in comparison” to US

Despite cheap gasoline and a love of pick-ups, some analysts see huge potential for the US to lead in global e-mobility. By Megan Lampinen

The US has the world’s most extensive road network, measuring nearly 6.6 million km as of 2021. Today more than 76% of the country’s population has access to their own car, with another 19% having access to a company or family car. Driving is an essential part of life for most Americans. With pressure growing to address climate targets, electric vehicle (EV) sales are on the rise. CleanTechnica reports that EVs accounted for 5.7% of all new US car sales in 2022, up from 3.2% in 2021, 1.7% in 2020, and 1.4% in 2019.

But new electric models remain in short supply and gasoline prices are relatively cheap compared to Europe. What does that mean for the country’s EV outlook?

Christoph Domke, an independent consultant who has long been monitoring the mobility industry, believes that while the US is some way behind Europe and China, the potential is huge and that the US could become the leading player in the global EV revolution in the years to come.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here