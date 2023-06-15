Europe’s EV progress could “pale in comparison” to US

The US has the world’s most extensive road network, measuring nearly 6.6 million km as of 2021. Today more than 76% of the country’s population has access to their own car, with another 19% having access to a company or family car. Driving is an essential part of life for most Americans. With pressure growing to address climate targets, electric vehicle (EV) sales are on the rise. CleanTechnica reports that EVs accounted for 5.7% of all new US car sales in 2022, up from 3.2% in 2021, 1.7% in 2020, and 1.4% in 2019.

But new electric models remain in short supply and gasoline prices are relatively cheap compared to Europe. What does that mean for the country’s EV outlook?

Christoph Domke, an independent consultant who has long been monitoring the mobility industry, believes that while the US is some way behind Europe and China, the potential is huge and that the US could become the leading player in the global EV revolution in the years to come.