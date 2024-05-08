Does accelerating electrification depend on battery data?

Simulation can already save the automotive industry time and money on R&D, but this tool could be ineffective without data on batteries. By Will Girling

Simulation technology is becoming increasingly integrated with vehicle R&D. Capable of reducing both the time and expense of prototyping by mitigating the need for physical validation models, digital twin’s value in the global automotive industry alone is expected to reach US$35bn by 2032—up from just US$2bn in 2022, according to Allied Market Research.

As automakers continue to invest in electric vehicle (EV) product lines, the ability to verify the aerodynamics, material strength, and viability of new designs affordably amid socio-economic challenges is vital. However, OEMs may find their research at an impasse when it comes to an essential component. “Generally, simulations are very accurate today, except when it comes to batteries. Computer models just aren’t close enough to the reality,” states Gavin White, Co-Founder and Chief Executive of About:Energy.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here