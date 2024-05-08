Does accelerating electrification depend on battery data?

Simulation technology is becoming increasingly integrated with vehicle R&D. Capable of reducing both the time and expense of prototyping by mitigating the need for physical validation models, digital twin’s value in the global automotive industry alone is expected to reach US$35bn by 2032—up from just US$2bn in 2022, according to Allied Market Research.

As automakers continue to invest in electric vehicle (EV) product lines, the ability to verify the aerodynamics, material strength, and viability of new designs affordably amid socio-economic challenges is vital. However, OEMs may find their research at an impasse when it comes to an essential component. “Generally, simulations are very accurate today, except when it comes to batteries. Computer models just aren’t close enough to the reality,” states Gavin White, Co-Founder and Chief Executive of About:Energy.