Europe’s battery industry struggles with global overcapacity

Europe’s battery supply chain struggles to grow as policy insufficiently deals with the overabundance of cheap cells made in China. By Will Girling

In March 2023, Transport & Environment (T&E) considered that subsidies provisioned in the US Inflation Reduction Act might draw investment away from more than two-thirds of Europe’s battery production projects. The organisation estimated that 1.2 TWh of capacity was at risk, without which the region would struggle to meet electric vehicle (EV) sales growth without importing cells to cover the deficit. Fast-forward a year, however, and automakers on both sides of the Atlantic are scaling back their ambitions.

A September 2024 report by fDi Intelligence notes that six OEM-backed battery manufacturing projects worth US$13bn have been cancelled in the US and Europe. Most recently, lithium-ion battery maker Northvolt is experiencing financial straits that the Swedish state has refused to ameliorate. Generally considered Europe’s best chance of establishing a homegrown EV battery industry to compete with China, the start-up is now cancelling gigafactory projects and planning workforce layoffs.

The decrease in EV sales seen in H1 2024 has European automakers hyper-focused on their near-term profitability. Most are now throttling back on their EV sales targets and pledging to ‘follow the market’ instead, maintaining internal combustion engine (ICE) products for as long as they’re able. Although some analysts emphasise that focusing on the mass market could eventually turn the tide in favour of EVs, the regional segment’s battery supply chain is at risk during this period of uncertainty and hesitation.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here