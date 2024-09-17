Sweden declines to pull Northvolt out of financial tailspin

On 16 September 2024, Swedish Prime Minster Ulf Kristersson dealt a blow to battery developer Northvolt when he stated the country would not be providing any financial aid. "There is no doubt that we are committed to Sweden being a good place for new technology that is needed in the green transition, but it is not relevant for the Swedish state to step in and take a stake," Kristersson said in a press conference, according to Reuters.
Northvolt has been considered Europe’s great hope for establishing a domestic lithium-ion supply chain since it was founded in 2015. It currently has one live gigafactory (Northvolt Ett) with a full capacity target of 60GWh. Having secured investment from big-name OEMs like Volkswagen and BMW, the company’s future looked bright. However, that future has been called into question since it published a strategic review on 9 September 2024.
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Scroll
News
Magazine
Articles
Special Reports
Research
OEM Tracker
OEM Model Plans
OEM Production Data
OEM Sales Data
1 user
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- no
- OEM Tracker
- no
- OEM Model Plans
- no
- OEM Production Data
- no
- OEM Sales Data
- no
1 user
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- yes
- OEM Tracker
- yes
- OEM Model Plans
- yes
- OEM Production Data
- yes
- OEM Sales Data
- yes
Up to 5 users
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- yes
- OEM Tracker
- yes
- OEM Model Plans
- yes
- OEM Production Data
- yes
- OEM Sales Data
- yes
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- yes
- OEM Tracker
- yes
- OEM Model Plans
- yes
- OEM Production Data
- yes
- OEM Sales Data
- yes