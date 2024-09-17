Sweden declines to pull Northvolt out of financial tailspin

The Swedish state is unwilling to help Northvolt through Europe’s BEV market decline, and the company faces tough decisions. By Will Girling

On 16 September 2024, Swedish Prime Minster Ulf Kristersson dealt a blow to battery developer Northvolt when he stated the country would not be providing any financial aid. "There is no doubt that we are committed to Sweden being a good place for new technology that is needed in the green transition, but it is not relevant for the Swedish state to step in and take a stake," Kristersson said in a press conference, according to Reuters.

Northvolt has been considered Europe’s great hope for establishing a domestic lithium-ion supply chain since it was founded in 2015. It currently has one live gigafactory (Northvolt Ett) with a full capacity target of 60GWh. Having secured investment from big-name OEMs like Volkswagen and BMW, the company’s future looked bright. However, that future has been called into question since it published a strategic review on 9 September 2024.

