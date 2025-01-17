EU auto at a crossroads, says ACEA President in open letter

Ola Källenius has put forward three priorities that could help the European automotive industry recover its global prestige. By Will Girling

Following his election to President of the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) on 11 December 2024, Mercedes-Benz Group Chief Executive Ola Källenius vowed to boost the region’s global competitiveness. In a statement, he highlighted regulations, market-driven decarbonisation, and international trade as focus points for his tenure.

In an open letter dated 16 January 2025 and directed at the presidents of the European Commission (Ursula von der Leyen) and Parliament (Roberta Metsola), Källenius formulated his vision for renewed growth. Overall, he characterised the collective effort required as equal to the “ambitious mindset”, “optimism” and “boldness” that guided the restoration of Notre-Dame de Paris. “This is all the more important when you consider the situation in which we find ourselves—where geopolitical and macroeconomic challenges, a complex and unprecedented transformation, and intensified global competition threaten Europe’s status.”

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

https://www.automotiveworld.com/articles/eu-auto-at-a-crossroads-says-acea-president-in-open-letter/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here