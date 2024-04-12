Could electric roads be the key to grid resiliency?

Researchers in Australia are exploring dynamic wireless charging for an energy ecosystem fit to support electric fleets. By Megan Lampinen

The charging process for electric vehicles (EVs)—finding a station, downloading an app, plugging in and waiting around for a charge—is one of the biggest obstacles to widespread adoption. Dynamic wireless charging takes away all the hassle for drivers by installing technology under a stretch of road that sends electricity wirelessly to the EVs driving along it.

The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers’ Transportation Electrification Council predicts that “dynamic wireless charging of EVs could become a preferred method” for the industry at some point. Today, the market remains nascent. While Stellantis demonstrated dynamic wireless charging in 2022 with a Fiat 500 at the Arena del Futuro circuit, most of the pilots are targeted at trucks and buses, which require larger, heavier batteries to power them. Access to wireless charging could dramatically increase the hours of operation for fleets and decrease the size of the battery they require, improving EVs’ overall cost equation. Israeli start-up Electreon, one of the early movers in this space, has run pilots in China, Israel, Italy, France, Germany, Sweden, Norway, and the US.

Now Australia is keen to explore its potential.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here