COMMENT: Tesla’s US$89bn valuation highlights importance of hype and hope

Tesla’s rise from hopeful start-up to the most sought-after electric vehicle (EV) brand in the world is mightily impressive. On 8 January, the company was considered more valuable than both Ford and General Motors combined, with a market cap of US$89bn. How can a company that has struggled to achieve profitability since its inception possibly be worth more than two of the automotive industry’s biggest names?…
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per Future Mobility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per Future Mobility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per Future Mobility conference