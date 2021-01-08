5G just one component needed to achieve Industry 4.0

Manufacturing efficiency is critical for keeping production lines and supply chains flowing, and today’s manufacturers place significant emphasis on connectivity’s role in optimising machinery and personnel. However, in an Industry 4.0 future, there is room for even greater connected intelligence.

This intelligence is likely to heavily rely on 5G’s greater bandwidth and lower latency. Contrasted against today’s 4G and WiFi technology, a 5G-enabled site should offer greater flexibility and a more tailored manufacturing process. Installing such a network, however, is easier said than done….