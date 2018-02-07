Kia sees partnerships as vital for successful AV development

Kia’s Henry Bzeih tells Freddie Holmes that companies are rushing to be the first in launching an autonomous vehicle, but moving in isolation could present issues down further the road

By current announcements, the period between 2021 and 2025 will see a raft of fully autonomous vehicles roll off various OEM production lines. It is not immediately clear why such targets are set, and while there are various consequences to ‘being first’ to successfully launch fully autonomous vehicles en masse, not all are beneficial.

Indeed, being the first company to launch an autonomous vehicle appears to be a sought-after accolade, and has prompted what some regard as…