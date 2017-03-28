UPS expands China-Europe rail service

UPS (NYSE:UPS) announced today the addition of six stations to its Preferred full and less-than-container load (FCL and LCL) multimodal rail service between Europe and China. The additional stations will give customers moving goods on the world’s largest trade lane more options to reduce supply chain costs and better balance cost/time-in-transit requirements.

Changsha, Chongqing, Suzhou and Wuhan Stations were added in China to the existing stations of Zhengzhou and Chengdu. In Europe stops in Duisburg, Germany and Warsaw, Poland were added to the existing stops of Lodz, Poland and Hamburg, Germany.

“Our China-Europe rail services can save customers up to 65% versus air freight and improve time-in-transit by 40% versus traditional ocean freight service,” said Cindy Miller, president of UPS Global Freight Forwarding. “By giving our customers more options to balance cost and speed of delivery, UPS is committed to helping businesses in China and Europe succeed and expand.”

The four new Chinese stations were chosen for their close proximity to provincial industrial manufacturing, commercial and cultural centers in interior China.

In Europe, Duisburg is in the heart of the industrial Ruhr area of Germany and provides access to river, rail, road and air transport. The new Warsaw stop serves Poland, a growing economy in the European Union which is a center for e-commerce fulfillment, research & development and industrial manufacturing.

UPS China-Europe Rail service also offers the following features:

Full Service Offering of both FCL and LCL moved in both directions between China and Europe.

Security: Closed circuit TV monitoring during train transition, seal management, alarms, and optional GPS container tracking.

Temperature Control: Thermal liners, pallet covers, and diesel-powered reefer (heated) containers are available options designed to protect more sensitive cargo.

Simplified Clearance: Customs clearance limited to China and European import/export countries. UPSTM systems are electronically linked to customs authorities, reducing the risk of errors and speeding up the clearance processes.

Sustainability: Rail service emits 25 times less CO2 than air freight. Rail also emits significantly less nitrogen oxide, non-methane hydrocarbon and sulfur dioxide than ocean transportation.

End-to-end Visibility: FlexTM Global View enables visibility into shipment status and critical milestones as they occur.

UPS offers a fully integrated air, ground, sea and rail network allowing its customers to simplify their supply chains by using fewer carriers and adapt their transportation requirements and expenditures as their businesses evolve

