Rolls-Royce Motor Cars arrives in Phuket

Rolls-Royce has opened a new Boutique showroom on the resort island of Phuket in Thailand. The facility was opened by Paul Harris, Asia Pacific Regional Director for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, at a grand opening attended by customers, VIP guests, celebrities and members of the media.

The 280 square metre showroom provides space for two Rolls-Royce motor cars, an atelier style customer configuration area including colour and trim samples, and a unique lounge area.

Speaking at the opening, Paul Harris said, “This is the third Rolls-Royce showroom in Thailand, underlining yet again the resilience of the country’s economy and appetite for super-luxury. We have observed that Phuket is increasingly a home and resort destination for a sizeable group of successful individuals from Thailand and other countries. Phuket’s economic growth and development make it an attractive location for us to have a presence. Rolls-Royce will be the pinnacle brand in a burgeoning luxury sector on the island, with cars like the stylish two door Wraith or the Dawn drophead, designed for a more casual and social experience.”

The General Manager for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Phuket, Sunthornpan Dhechatech said, “The investment in our new Boutique showroom has grown from our successful business partnership in Thailand with Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. Working closely with the Asia Pacific Regional Office, we are adopting a contemporary, luxury lifestyle approach consistent with our customers’ way of life in Phuket. The new showroom also serves as a regional focal point for customers in nearby provinces.”

Bespoke is Rolls-Royce, Rolls-Royce is Bespoke

Designed to aid customers in the creative process of commissioning a Rolls-Royce motor car, the two-car Boutique showroom allows customers to select from an unlimited choice of woods, leathers or colour palette.

The Rolls-Royce Bespoke programme allows customers to personalise their motor car to their exact and individual taste, from a treadplate to headrests or more complex accessories such as a picnic set or luggage that is designed for their exact needs. Customers have been known to use wood from their own orchard or to specify their own personal paints.

