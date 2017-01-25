Nissan Maxima receives 2017 Kelley Blue Book Best Resale Value Award

The 2017 Nissan Maxima is the highest-ranked full-size car of the 2017 Kelley Blue Book Best Resale Value Awards. The annual Kelley Blue Book Best Resale Value Awards recognize new vehicles that best retain their value over the first five years of ownership, based on the Kelley Blue Book® Official Residual Value Guide 1. The award was presented this week in conjunction with the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Convention in New Orleans.

The eighth genernahation Nissan Maxima, which was completely revised for the 2016 model year, is enhanced for 2017 with the addition of standard Apple CarPlay™ and two new accessory value packages – the Medallion Package and Dynamic Package. The two new packages join the previous Midnight Edition, offering buyers three convenient ways to customize their Maxima straight from the dealership.

The Maxima is available in five fully equipped models: Maxima S, SV, SL, SR and Platinum – with a starting MSRP of $32,610 USD2. The 2017 Maxima is on sale now at Nissan dealers nationwide.

“Nissan is proud to have the Nissan Maxima named a Best Resale Value,” said Dan Mohnke, vice president, Nissan Chief Marketing Manager & Marketing Operations, Nissan North America, Inc. (NNA). “This prestigious award speaks volumes about the strong value of Maxima – not only is it a stylish, technologically-advanced and fun car to drive, but it also rewards customers in their pocket books many years after purchase. We are very pleased to be recognized by the experts at Kelley Blue Book.”

