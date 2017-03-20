Kal Mos, Vice President Connected Car, User Interaction & Telematics, Mercedes-Benz Research & Development North America confirmed for Connected Car California

Kal Mos, Vice President Connected Car, User Interaction & Telematics, Mercedes-Benz Research & Development North America has been confirmed as a keynote speaker at Connected Car California.

In his role, Kal is responsible for innovations in areas such as machine learning, connected services, user experience, Big Data and analytics.

Kal joined Mercedes-Benz in 2002 to create and lead the Connected Infotainment and Consumer Electronics Integration group. Kal has since been turning visionary ideas into exceptional products such as the smartphone integration in the new E-Class, or MyComand, a Cloud-based head unit. He was significantly involved in the self-driving F 015 which made its first appearance at CES 2015, as well as the 3D renderings in real time in the Concept IAA car, shown at CES 2016.

Prior to Mercedes-Benz, Kal worked as the Chief Technologist of OnStar where he led a team of General Motors telematics experts and engineers in developing OnStar in-vehicle hardware and software platforms.

AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS conferences are designed to connect and inform the stakeholders who are shaping the automotive industry of tomorrow.

Connected Car California will bring together key stakeholders to network and discuss the technologies and trends that are shaping the evolution of the connected car.

