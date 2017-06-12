IC bus exhibits gasoline powered CE series at Oklahoma association of pupil transportation conference

IC Bus today showcased their new gasoline-powered CE Series school bus demonstration unit in the state of Oklahoma—where all IC Bus™ products are manufactured—at the Oklahoma Association for Pupil Transportation Conference (OAPT). The CE Series powered by gasoline is on display for the first time for state school bus transportation officials looking to find powertrain options that can deliver similar safety, reliability and durability benefits as diesel.

“We’re proud to showcase our new purpose built CE Series gasoline-powered school bus demonstration unit here in the great state of Oklahoma where we manufacture all of our IC Bus products,” said Trish Reed, vice president and general manager, IC Bus. “Our Tulsa team is dedicated to making sure every bus that comes off our assembly line meets the needs of our school bus customers. We know our customers want a choice in powertrain options and our new gasoline-powered bus will be just another example of how IC Bus is responding to market demand.”

The gasoline-powered bus is designed to make ownership more affordable and to provide easier maintenance for school districts and contractors, and will utilize the purpose built Power Solutions International’s (PSI) modern and highly-efficient 8.8L V8 gasoline engine paired with commercial grade transmissions.

Representatives from IC Bus and Summit Bus, a premier full-service IC Bus dealer in Oklahoma, are onsite at OAPT to answer questions from conference participants. The CE Series gasoline-powered school bus demonstration unit will be on display at various trade shows and events throughout the rest of the calendar year. For more information on the complete line of buses and new technology offered by IC Bus, visit a local IC Bus Dealer or http://www.icbus.com.

