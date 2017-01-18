First tv spots for Kia Motors’ all-new Niro Crossover on air now

Fresh off receiving a Guinness World Record title for the lowest fuel consumption driving across the USA from coast to coast (hybrid car), the all-new 2017 Kia Niro makes its television debut this week with two 15-second spots narrated by Melissa McCarthy. The spots are the first broadcast components of a multi-channel marketing campaign that will expand in the coming weeks, including an original 60-second spot set to air during Super Bowl LI and starring McCarthy alongside Kia’s newest hybrid.

Created by David&Goliath, Kia Motors America’s advertising agency of record, the 15-second “Many Names” and “Need/Want” spots highlight the all-new Niro’s no-compromise combination of driving enjoyment, eye-catching design, functional utility and hybrid efficiency. Arriving soon at Kia retailers nationwide, the Niro strikes the perfect balance for today’s consumers and stakes claim to a unique position between the hybrid-electric vehicle and CUV segments.

“The Niro blends great looks, real-world utility and outstanding fuel economy together in a way that consumers haven’t seen before, and these initial marketing elements focus on the fact that there’s now ‘a smarter kind of crossover’ out there for consumers to discover,” said Michael Sprague, chief operating officer and EVP, Kia Motors America. “We’ve got a fantastic story to tell about the Niro’s uniquely alluring yet practical package, and the incredibly talented Melissa McCarthy is the perfect partner to help us do it.”

