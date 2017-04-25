Connecting your business with the new TomTom BRIDGE Hub

TomTom (TOM2) today announces a new member of TomTom BRIDGE family at the Commercial Vehicle Show in Birmingham UK. The new TomTom BRIDGE Hub is an open, fully customizable device where applications and navigation come together to bring even more efficiency and innovation to a business’ daily operations.

Based on the BRIDGE platform, this new hardware is a unique tool designed for businesses to:

Bring more freedom by providing a display agnostic alternative

Work with any type of business architecture

Keep connected to their vehicle(s)

Use the latest technology available on the market.

“We are excited to be able to further help and partner with companies to bring exciting solutions for mobile workers” says Sebastien Ruffino, BRIDGE Business Unit manager, at TomTom. “We have come a long way since the launch of the first TomTom BRIDGE device in 2014, working to integrate our technology with key partners and customers all around the globe in verticals such as transportation, emergency, logistics and utilities. We believe our new BRIDGE Hub device is the ultimate gateway opening up more options for companies to easily embrace connected mobility.”

The TomTom BRIDGE Hub is built for life on the road equipped with TomTom Navigation, Lifetime[1] Traffic and real-time maps. With the TomTom BRIDGE HUB users can:

Easily connect to the TomTom BRIDGE Hub through their own personal BYOD and to professional devices such as scanners and specific displays using a wireless local area network, USB or even HDMI.

Speed up their business with 4G/LTE connectivity.

Fully integrate vehicle data into daily processes through CAN Bus interface for more in-depth insights into their vehicle than ever before.

The new TomTom BRIDGE Hub is expected in the fourth quarter of 2017 and can be seen in action at the Commercial Vehicle Show, from 25-27th April 2017 in Birmingham UK at the TomTom booth Hall 4, stand 4G19.

More info can be found on http://www.tomtom.com/nl_nl/business-and-government/bridge/hub

