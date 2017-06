Car trouble not what it used to be

J.D. Power speaks to Megan Lampinen about the dramatically different sort of problems new car buyers are experiencing today

The more new technology crammed into a vehicle, the more things can go wrong. Vehicles have never offered so many systems but surprisingly, perhaps, they have also never had fewer problems. J.D. Power has been conducting its Initial Quality Study (IQS) for 31 years, and this year’s results reflect the highest quality levels on record….