BY KEVIN MAK. Despite major challenges facing the Chinese-backed EV start-up, major changes could help prevent its demiseRead More »
Analysis
-
COMMENT: Faraday Future counts the cost of its Vegas gamble
-
Breakfast with Trump: C-Suite offer postprandial feedback
-
China’s digitalised consumers open new avenues for OEMs
-
Reparability too often overlooked in vehicle lighting development
-
Alexa’s car-home commonality could provide pivotal edge over rivals
Research
-
Passenger Car OEM Data Book / Q4 – 2016
Automotive World’s Passenger Car OEM Quarterly Data Book is an essential source of information for anyone with an interest in the operational activities of the world’s major passenger car OEMs and the markets in which they operate.Read More »
-
Special report: Developments in automotive purchasing
-
BMW Group model plans and production outlook to 2021
Data
-
Passenger Car OEM Data Book / Q4 – 2016
Automotive World’s Passenger Car OEM Quarterly Data Book is an essential source of information for anyone with an interest in the operational activities of the world’s major passenger car OEMs and the markets in which they operate.Read More »
-
Navistar production outlook to 2020
-
The world’s new vehicle market: Outlook for 2017
Monthly eMagazine
-
AW Monthly January 2017
AW Monthly is Automotive World’s exclusive emagazine, featuring the top content from AutomotiveWorld.com. Each issue features Automotive World’s usual mix of analysis and comment, as well as exclusive interviews with senior executives from the passenger car and commercial vehicle sectorsRead More »
News Releases
-
Mehmet Oymagil, Senior Product Manager, TomTom Automotive confirmed for Connected Car Detroit
Mehmet Oymagil, Senior Product Manager, TomTom Automotive has been confirmed as a speaker at Connected ...Read More »
-
FCA360 starts off the year highlighting the Chrysler Portal concept and 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio
-
Mercedes-AMG spot at the American football final: “Easy Driver”
-
Ford Shelby GT350 Mustang wins 2017 Kelley Blue Book Best Resale Value award for high-performance car
-
ArcelorMittal announces Capital Group shareholding notification
Megatrends Magazine
-
Automotive Megatrends Magazine – Q4 2016
Automotive Megatrends magazine is a free quarterly emagazine focused on the key megatrends shaping the automotive industry of the future. Each issue of Megatrends contains features, opinion and interviews with top names from the car and truck industries – and beyond.Read More »