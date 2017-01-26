Continental’s head of Body and Security talks to Xavier Boucherat about the importance of integrating software-driven intelligent lighting into ADAS and connected car developmentRead More »
Analysis
-
Intelligent lighting – an essential part of the intelligent car
-
From five stars to two, Ford Mustang’s safety gets lost in translation
-
Suppliers work to democratise ADB, but better halogens still needed
-
Power to the people: US charging infrastructure expansion to make EVs enticing
-
Robot operation to be governed by strict safety zones
Research
-
Passenger Car OEM Data Book / Q4 – 2016
Automotive World’s Passenger Car OEM Quarterly Data Book is an essential source of information for ...Read More »
-
Special report: Developments in automotive purchasing
-
BMW Group model plans and production outlook to 2021
Data
-
Navistar production outlook to 2020
Download this exclusive Automotive World report to see how the period to the end of 2020 is expected to shape up for Navistar, the manufacturer of International brand trucks.Read More »
-
The world’s new vehicle market: Outlook for 2017
-
Mercedes-Benz Cars model plans and production outlook to 2020
Monthly eMagazine
-
AW Monthly January 2017
AW Monthly is Automotive World’s exclusive emagazine, featuring the top content from AutomotiveWorld.com. Each issue features Automotive World’s usual mix of analysis and comment, as well as exclusive interviews with senior executives from the passenger car and commercial vehicle sectorsRead More »
News Releases
-
Automotive World releases Passenger Car OEM Quarterly Data Book (Q4, 2016)
Automotive World has published the latest edition of the Passenger Car OEM Quarterly Data Book.Read More »
-
Nissan announces 2016 UK production statistics
-
Volvo Cars wants you to rediscover your passion in life with the V90 Cross Country
-
Jaguar Land Rover is Britain’s biggest car manufacturer for a second year
-
Ford hires British-born Musa Tariq as Global Vice President, Chief Brand Officer
Megatrends Magazine
-
Automotive Megatrends Magazine – Q4 2016
Automotive Megatrends magazine is a free quarterly emagazine focused on the key megatrends shaping the automotive industry of the future. Each issue of Megatrends contains features, opinion and interviews with top names from the car and truck industries – and beyond.Read More »