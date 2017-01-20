Date: Monday 23 January 2017 @ 10.00 Detroit / 15.00 London / 16.00 Stuttgart / 20.30 New Delhi

If you can’t attend the session live please register anyway and we’ll send you a link to the slides and a video of the session when it’s finished.

Automotive World Editor Martin Kahl hosts a panel of automotive industry experts for a discussion about the current state of autonomous driving.

Chair:

Martin Kahl, Editor, Automotive World

Speakers:

Kirk Steudle, Director , Michigan Department of Transportation

Director David Alexander, Senior Analyst, Energy , Navigant Research

Senior Analyst, Energy Andrew Miller, Chief Technical Officer, Thatcham Research

Register Now