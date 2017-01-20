Currently, cyber security relies heavily on signature and rule-based protection systems. Greater visibility would have a profound effect for future automotive security, writes Cat DowRead More »
Analysis
-
Automotive cyber security needs greater visibility of vulnerability
-
Crunch time for Russia – not just for sales but also investment
-
Hailing the trailblazers spurs safety advances
-
Aluminium investment essential, but steel to remain central – Gestamp
-
Clouds part as FCA ‘denies any criminal wrong-doing’
Research
-
Special report: Developments in automotive purchasing
Download this special Automotive World report to gain insight into the rapid developments in vehicle manufacturer and supplier purchasing strategies.Read More »
-
BMW Group model plans and production outlook to 2021
-
Guide to the automotive world in 2017
Data
-
Navistar production outlook to 2020
Download this exclusive Automotive World report to see how the period to the end of 2020 is expected to shape up for Navistar, the manufacturer of International brand trucks.Read More »
-
The world’s new vehicle market: Outlook for 2017
-
Mercedes-Benz Cars model plans and production outlook to 2020
Monthly eMagazine
-
AW Monthly January 2017
AW Monthly is Automotive World’s exclusive emagazine, featuring the top content from AutomotiveWorld.com. Each issue features Automotive World’s usual mix of analysis and comment, as well as exclusive interviews with senior executives from the passenger car and commercial vehicle sectorsRead More »
News Releases
-
Rolls-Royce Motor Cars issues clarification following announcements by Rolls-Royce plc
Rolls-Royce Motor Cars is issuing this statement in order to clarify confusion and misreporting that ...Read More »
-
New Ford Mustang convertible debuts with sleeker design, more advanced technology and improved performance
-
A gripping success story – Audi produces its eight millionth Quattro
-
Volkswagen opens order books for all-new Crafter Panel Van
-
SKF’s year-end results to be published on 2 February 2017
Megatrends Magazine
-
Automotive Megatrends Magazine – Q4 2016
Automotive Megatrends magazine is a free quarterly emagazine focused on the key megatrends shaping the automotive industry of the future. Each issue of Megatrends contains features, opinion and interviews with top names from the car and truck industries – and beyond.Read More »