Automotive World's overview of the key new model launches at the 2017 Detroit auto show
Analysis
Research
Guide to the automotive world in 2017
What does 2017 hold for the global automotive industry? This annual publication - available exclusively to Automotive World subscribers - features a mix of interviews with and articles by top global automotive industry analysts and consultants.
Navistar production outlook to 2020
The world’s new vehicle market: Outlook for 2017
Data
Download this exclusive Automotive World report to see how the period to the end of 2020 is expected to shape up for Navistar, the manufacturer of International brand trucks.
The world’s new vehicle market: Outlook for 2017
Mercedes-Benz Cars model plans and production outlook to 2020
Monthly eMagazine
AW Monthly December 2016
AW Monthly is Automotive World's exclusive emagazine, featuring the top content from AutomotiveWorld.com. Each issue features Automotive World's usual mix of analysis and comment, as well as exclusive interviews with senior executives from the passenger car and commercial vehicle sectors
News Releases
Nissan Vmotion 2.0 concept makes world debut at North American International Auto Show – previews future sedan design direction
Nissan today signaled the future direction of the company's sedan design direction and intelligent-mobility technology
Double win for Mercedes-Benz at UK Car of the Year Awards 2017
ON Semiconductor & Hexius Semiconductor expand scope of analogue functionality for next generation mixed signal ASICs
Leoni sells electrical appliance assemblies business to BizLink
BMW Group achieves sixth consecutive all-time sales high and remains world’s leading premium car company
Megatrends Magazine
Automotive Megatrends Magazine – Q4 2016
Automotive Megatrends magazine is a free quarterly emagazine focused on the key megatrends shaping the automotive industry of the future. Each issue of Megatrends contains features, opinion and interviews with top names from the car and truck industries – and beyond.