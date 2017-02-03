Euro NCAP is a consumer body, not a regulator - yet the demonstrable impact of its work over 20 years illustrates the importance of independent crash test ratings. By Martin KahlRead More »
Analysis
Research
-
Special report: Developments in automotive lighting
This Automotive World report provides exclusive insight from the key stakeholders at the cutting edge of automotive lighting.Read More »
-
Passenger Car OEM Data Book / Q4 – 2016
-
Special report: Developments in automotive purchasing
Data
-
Passenger Car OEM Data Book / Q4 – 2016
Automotive World’s Passenger Car OEM Quarterly Data Book is an essential source of information for anyone with an interest in the operational activities of the world’s major passenger car OEMs and the markets in which they operate.Read More »
-
Navistar production outlook to 2020
-
The world’s new vehicle market: Outlook for 2017
Monthly eMagazine
-
AW Monthly January 2017
AW Monthly is Automotive World’s exclusive emagazine, featuring the top content from AutomotiveWorld.com. Each issue features Automotive World’s usual mix of analysis and comment, as well as exclusive interviews with senior executives from the passenger car and commercial vehicle sectorsRead More »
News Releases
-
GM statement on manufacturing investments
General Motors today announced it will invest $47 million in its manufacturing facilities in Spring ...Read More »
-
INFINITI maintains global momentum, has best January sales in history
-
MANN+HUMMEL establishes office in Colombia
-
Chevrolet owners consumed 4,220 terabytes of data in 2016
-
Phillips 66 reports fourth-quarter earnings of $163 million or $0.31 per share
Megatrends Magazine
-
Automotive Megatrends Magazine – Q4 2016
Automotive Megatrends magazine is a free quarterly emagazine focused on the key megatrends shaping the automotive industry of the future. Each issue of Megatrends contains features, opinion and interviews with top names from the car and truck industries – and beyond.Read More »