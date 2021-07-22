The automotive industry needs a telecoms mindset

Recent years have seen the world’s telecoms giants take progressively bigger steps into the mobility ecosystem, with connected services, autonomous vehicle (AV) development and smart city applications all dependent on their networks. The gradual onset of 5G connectivity will further enshrine the role of these companies in the sector: with connected, autonomous, shared and electric (CASE) megatrends transforming the automotive business, automakers will be acutely aware that one day, fast and reliable connection speeds will be just as important as a vehicle’s driving performance on the road.