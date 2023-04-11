This Automotive World report explores how mobility, production, and retail trends already prevalent today could shape the industry’s future

From more sustainable manufacturing to the development of intricate partner ecosystems and customer retail experiences hosted in the metaverse, the industry is primed for a substantial transformation in 2030. However, the economic accessibility of electric vehicles still needs to be improved and cyber security vulnerabilities are on the increase. Furthermore, the benefits of shared mobility for both users and city infrastructure could serve to make vehicle ownership a less appealing prospect.

In this report:

‘Special report: The automotive industry in 2030’ presents insight from: