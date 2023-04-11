From more sustainable manufacturing to the development of intricate partner ecosystems and customer retail experiences hosted in the metaverse, the industry is primed for a substantial transformation in 2030. However, the economic accessibility of electric vehicles still needs to be improved and cyber security vulnerabilities are on the increase. Furthermore, the benefits of shared mobility for both users and city infrastructure could serve to make vehicle ownership a less appealing prospect.
In this report:
- Executive Summary
- Production, distribution and ownership will shape auto landscape
- Economics of electrification crucial for 2030 auto industry
- How is cyber security evolving for the connected era?
- Data and EVs to shape 2030 vehicle manufacturing
- Automotive’s future will be built on ecosystem collaboration
- Fiat redefines immersive retail with metaverse store
- Drive for shared mobility shapes future transit landscape
‘Special report: The automotive industry in 2030’ presents insight from:
- Capgemini Americas
- Fiat
- McAfee
- Modulus Global
- NTT Data
- OX Security
- SBD Automotive
- Tata Consultancy Services
- The Oliver Wyman Forum
- Touchcast